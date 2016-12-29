Woman encounters serial thief, echoes the stories of other victims

Related Coverage Woman calls police after theft suspect comes to her door

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just hours after police sent a notice to the public about a rash of thefts, the man they were looking for struck again. NewsChannel 15 reported Wednesday Fort Wayne police are looking for a man betraying the trust of strangers to get into their homes and steal their belongings.

On the same day, the man struck at least twice. In one case, he got away with a woman’s purse after she let him into her home to help him. Across town he tried again, but his story wasn’t working on Fort Wayne resident Jewell Smith.

“He’s using the kindness of individuals to gain entry into their house,” Fort Wayne Police Officer Michael Joyner said.

Over the past year, and at least a dozen times since August, a man has scammed unsuspecting Fort Wayne residents over and over again. The man police are looking for is described as a black male in his 20s, slender, 5’10 to 6 feet tall with short hair and a medium complexion.

His crime first starts with a story.

“He’ll indicate he’s from out of town and his grandma lives somewhere in the area,” Joyner said.

“He said ‘I’m looking for his grandma,'” Smith said. “He said ‘I’m from out of town.'”

“One of the common things we’re hearing is that he has a nice disposition,” Joyner said.

“He looked harmless and he was nice,” Smith echoed.

Usually the man asks to use the telephone. At times he’s told people his phone is dead and that he’s a star athlete at a local high school. Once he’s inside he asks for a glass of water or to use the bathroom.

“What this does is put separation between the victim and this individual,” Joyner said. “What he does is look for a purse, a wallet, credit cards, cell phones, anything he can take.”

It didn’t get that far for Smith. She said the man came to her home Wednesday afternoon, but saw her roommate in the window and left. Either way, Smith said he wasn’t getting inside.

“[I] don’t let nobody in I don’t know,” Smith said.

It wasn’t until later in the day when someone showed her the story about the man on Wane.com that she realized who had come to her door and she called police.

“[It’s] creepy and scary,” Smith said.

However, on the same day an elderly woman wasn’t so lucky. Police said they got the call that the man had taken a woman’s purse inside her home on Reservation Drive. They said the woman let him into her home after he told her the story about his grandparents, then asked for a glass of water. When she turned back around she saw him leave with her purse. Inside the purse were a credit card, debit card, $80 in cash and several gift cards.

Police said he’s been targeting all kinds of people across the city. Victims have described his vehicle as a gray SUV. Smith said it was a large Suburban-like SUV. If you come into contact with him, police said not to let him into your home, get a good physical description and vehicle description, license plate number and direction of travel, then call 911.