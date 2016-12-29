Dwenger grad Tyler Eifert undergoes back surgery

CINCINNATI (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger graduate and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert underwent back surgery on Tuesday according to head coach Marvin Lewis.

Lewis made the announcement at this morning’s press conference leading up to Cincinnati’s final game of the season against Baltimore.

Eifert was placed on Injured Reserve on Monday with a back injury. Multiple reports say he needed surgery to repair a disc problem. He is expected to be ready for the 2017 season.

A Notre Dame grad, Eifert finished with 23 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Eifert missed the first six games of the season because of an ankle injury sustained in last season’s Pro Bowl.