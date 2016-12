FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semi rolled over on I-69 N near the 309 mile marker, at the interchange of US 30 W Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the area around 2:15 p.m.

No one has suffered any serious injuries as a result of the crash. Traffic may be slowed down in the area.

No other information is known at this time, check back for updates.