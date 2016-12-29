Man in serious condition after being shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Drexel Avenue and Adams Street Thursday evening. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to serious condition.

Fort Wayne Police Officer Chris Felton said that a woman was driving on Adams Street when she saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound and asked her to call police. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 6:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, the man was lying in the street, outside of a vehicle with a freshly shattered driver’s side window. At this time, police are not sure if the man was shot outside or inside of the vehicle, or if the shooting occured at a different location.

There was no other people on the scene upon the officer’s arrival. Police do not currently have any suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

The incident remains under investigation.