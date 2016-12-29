Pipe bombs detonated outside Muncie business

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A bomb squad detonated two pipe bombs outside a Muncie business Thursday morning.

Officials found the bombs, which they described as a “functioning explosive device,” in the parking lot of PDQ Taxi at 200 South Madison Street around 7 a.m.

They were detonated by the bomb squad around 11 a.m., according to a sheriff’s department spokesman.

No one was hurt. Several nearby intersections were shut down for hours after officials investigated.

The taxi company owner told 24-Hour News 8 the box was given as a gift to one of his female employees. After bringing it to work and seeing what appeared to be a bomb, she called 911.

No suspects are in custody, but warrants are expected to be served Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.