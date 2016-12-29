Pasztor writes letter to judge, admits she’s guilty

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Amber Pasztor, the woman accused of killing her two children and her neighbor, wrote a letter to an Elkhart County judge admitting her guilt, according to a document obtained by the Journal Gazette.

The letter reads in part, “…I want to plead guilty to the two counts of murder. I am competent and refuse to see another psych doctor.”

The letter was dated Dec. 14, but wasn’t filed with the court until Dec. 27, according to court records.

Pasztor is expected in court Thursday morning for a status hearing. The letter is also expected to be addressed.

Pasztor was evaluated at Oaklawn Hospital in Elkhart on Nov. 25. She was examined by a doctor on whether she is competent to stand trial. She’s expected to be evaluated by a second doctor at the IU NeuroScience Center in Indianapolis on Jan. 16.

In November, Pasztor’s attorney filed a motion for an insanity defense.

In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 15 from jail in October, Pasztor admitted to killing her two children after she abducted them from their grandparents home on U.S. 33 in Allen County Sept. 26. Pasztor also told NewsChannel 15 she killed her neighbor, 65-year-old Frank Macomber.

Pasztor’s letter also read, “…I accept life without parole. Read to get this over with.” She went on to write, “…I am guilty and I accept my consequences thank you so much for your time.”

She said she’s willing to accept a plea.

