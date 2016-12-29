Mastodons stunned in Summit League opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Western Illinois made 18 3-pointers to edge Fort Wayne men’s basketball 93-91 on Thursday (Dec. 29) evening in the league opener for both clubs.

The Mastodons trailed for most of the first half but rallied late to take a 43-40 lead to the break. They increased their lead to a game-high eight points at 58-50 with 15:30 remaining on a 3-pointer by Kason Harrell. The Leathernecks responded, and in a big way, with 15 straight points to take a seven-point lead.

A 3-pointer by John Konchar gave the ‘Dons the lead back at 72-71 with 6:25 remaining. On the other end, with the crowd getting loud at Gates, C.J. Duff banked in a 3-pointer for the Leathernecks. It was the start of eight consecutive made field goals for Western Illinois. The eight straight baskets, four being 3-pointers, gave the Leathernecks the advantage down the stretch.

Fort Wayne had a chance to tie it with the score 91-88 and 21 seconds remaining, but Mo Evans’ attempt from beyond the arc was off the mark.

Evans led Fort Wayne with 24 points. Kason Harrell pitched in 18 points. Konchar had 18 points with five assists. Bryson Scott totaled 12 points with nine rebounds and Brent Calhoun added 10 points.

Duff finished 7-of-9 from beyond the arc for Western Illinois. Western Illinois improves to 4-8 (1-0 Summit League).

Fort Wayne falls to 10-4 (0-1 Summit League). The ‘Dons have a quick turnaround as they host conference-foe Oral Roberts on Saturday (Dec. 31) at 2:30 p.m. at the Gates Center.