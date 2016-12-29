Komets claw their way to 4-3 win over Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Team captain Jamie Schaafsma’s goal with less than four minutes in the third period proved the difference in an intense game between the Komets and Cyclones Thursday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets took an early 2-0 lead after first period goals from Gabriel Desjardins and Shawn Szydlowski.

A Kyle Thomas goal sandwiched between to lamp-lighters from Cincinnati gave the Komets a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.

Shawn O’Donnell’s power play goal 8:47 into the third period knotted the game at three, but Schaafsma’s eighth goal of the season came on a Fort Wayne power play at 16:36 and set the final at 4-3.

Garrett Bartus stopped 29-of-32 shots for the Komets.

Next up for the Komets a home game against Toledo Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.