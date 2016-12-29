Impersonators pose as landscaping business representatives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Calls to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are reporting impersonators going door to door misrepresenting a Marion landscaping business.

Ronnie Havens of Pro Cuts Tree Care & Landscaping has reported he does not provide service in the Fort Wayne area. However, consumers have said that individuals claiming to be from Pro Cuts are coming to their home offering tree and landscaping services for a discounted rate. The individuals then take money from consumers and leave without finishing the work as promised. They are also not licensed to spray chemicals, although it is a service they offer, according to a press release from BBB.

The impersonators have been said to drive a plain white truck with no company logo or decals. Reports indicated that the impersonators use high-pressure sales tactics and estimates provided to customers have the company name typed on them. Equipment is said to be sparse, and the impersonators operate without safety glasses, hard hats, ID badges and business cards.

One of the “representatives” was quoted saying that he did not usually take money upfront but needed $300 and would leave his equipment at the home overnight as insurance he would be back the next morning. The consumer did not have $300 on her person and the “representative” insisted she go to an ATM. The consumer withdrew $200 and the “representative” started asking where her husband was.

If someone comes to your door to offer service, the BBB reminds consumers to know who they are dealing with. Check the company’s business profile at BBB of Northern Indiana.

To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.