Big third quarter leads to Mad Ants win over Grand Rapids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (12-4) pushed past the Grand Rapids Drive (8-10) 121- 106 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Wednesday night.

After the Drive went on a 3-0 lead, Mad Ants forward Travis Leslie laid down a three-point bucket and continued to electrify the first quarter.

Leslie scored 12 points and four boards in the first; connecting for two three point baskets, two shots from inside the arc and a pair of free throws.

The Mad Ants lived by trey-ball in the entire first half, shooting 52.4 percent from behind the arc [Leslie 3-3, Trey McKinney-Jones 3-6, and Nick Zeisloft 3-4]

Grand Rapids led by one point at the half (59-58) and made their mark from inside the paint, shooting 60 percent.

Jordan Crawford cruised to 23 points in the first half for the Drive, 17 of those points coming out of the second quarter.

Fort Wayne drove their momentum in the third quarter by draining the basket with three’s.

Jordan Loyd knocked in back to back to back trey-balls to put the Mad Ants up 68-67. Mad Ants maintained the lead for the rest of the quarter.

A three-point bucket by Christian Watford brought the lead to double digits (86-76) with just over two minutes left in the third.

The Drive were unable to come back from the 14-point deficit (92-78) that concluded the third.

Grand Rapids fought throughout the fourth but the Mad Ants went on a 7-4 run late in the quarter closing out 121-106.

The Drive had four players finish in double digits; Crawford recorded 30 off the bench, Kevin Murphy followed with 28 points, Ray McCallum added 15, and Trey Freeman tapped in 32 points.

Leading the Mad Ants with 27 points, Loyd recorded season and career high. Fort Wayne had five other players in double digits. Leslie recorded a double-double for the Ants shooting 21 points and 14 boards. McKinney-Jones tacked on 18, Zeisloft was right behind him with 17 points.

Hicks finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 13 points and 9 rebounds and Christian Watford put on 11 points off, with six coming from three-point range.

The Mad Ants are back home Friday at 7 p.m. as they face the Westchester Knicks on 90’s Night with special guest Mr. Belding from Saved By The Bell.