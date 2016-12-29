2 arrested after conservation officers find guns, drugs

State conservation officers conducting a routine hunting check have arrested a man and woman after drugs, guns and a ballistics vest were found in a vehicle parked in a Randolph County field.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports Thursday that a loaded handgun fell from the vehicle when officers opened the door.

The woman also had blood on her and showed signs of being physically abused. Blood also was found inside the vehicle.

Cocaine, marijuana and prescription medication was seized during the Wednesday morning arrests. Officers also recovered a sawed-off shotgun and large amount of ammunition.

The man in the vehicle also was charged with domestic battery.

