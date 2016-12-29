12/29 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls brought home their second consecutive SAC Holiday Tournament title by defeating Carroll 76-47 in the championship game on Thursday evening.

Karissa McLaughlin led the Spartans with 20 points while Madisen Parker added 14. Teryn Kline also netted 13 for Homestead while Jazmyne Geist tallied 12.

Cali Geiger was Carroll’s only double-digit scorer with 10 points.

At the Holiday Tournament hosted at Columbia City, Huntington North, and Huntington University the Horizon Christian Jaguars topped Columbia City 82-71 in pool play on Thursday.