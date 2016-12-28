Woman struck by vehicle in parking lot, critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was critically hurt after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Walmart, 10105 Lima Road, around 10:45 a.m.

The person was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but was downgraded to critical condition by hospital staff.

Emergency responders were out front of the store and crime scene tape sectioned off an area in front of the Home and Pharmacy entrance.

It’s unclear if anyone saw the incident or if store and parking lot surveillance cameras captured the incident.

No other information was immediately available.