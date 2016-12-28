Woman struck by vehicle in parking lot, critically hurt

FWPD investigates after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on Lima Road on Dec. 28, 2016.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was critically hurt after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Walmart, 10105 Lima Road, around 10:45 a.m.

The person was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but was downgraded to critical condition by hospital staff.

Emergency responders were out front of the store and crime scene tape sectioned off an area in front of the Home and Pharmacy entrance.

Crime scene tape surround an area of the Lima Road Walmart parking lot after a woman was struck by a vehicle. (Dec. 28, 2016)
It’s unclear if anyone saw the incident or if store and parking lot surveillance cameras captured the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

 

