Soccer star DaMarcus Beasley back to host camp, eyes U.S. national team opportunity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley is getting his kicks back in the Summit City – and will soon get an opportunity to play for the red, white, and blue again.

Beasley, in town for his ninth annual winter soccer camp at The Plex North, has been invited to the U.S. national team’s camp by new coach Bruce Arena. Arena, who previously coached the U.S. national team from 1998-2006, was named head coach for the U.S. for a second time earlier this year following the dismissal of Jurgen Klinsmann. Beasley, a 34-year old left back, reports to camp in California on January 10.

Playing for the United States national team is nothing new for Beasley – he has 123 caps (seventh-most in U.S. history) and in 2014 became the first U.S. player to play in four World Cups.

Beasley finished his third season with the Houston Dynamo of the MLS earlier this year and is now a free agent.