Police: Passenger killed when driver runs red light

Photo of crash scene at Lima Road and Progress Road in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A female passenger of a car involved in a crash at the intersection of Lima Road and Progress Road in Fort Wayne was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital early Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the passenger was in a vehicle with three other people as the driver was attempting a left turn from northbound Lima Road onto Progress Road when the driver of a car going south on Lima ran a red light at the intersection causing a collision.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene they found the victim pinned in the front passenger seat. After being extricated, she was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she died a short time later. The three other occupants were also hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The driver of the car that ran the red light refused medical treatment, however he was taken to a hospital where blood was drawn as required by the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

