Komets defenseman Bobby Shea called up to AHL’s Rochester Americans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Defenseman Frank Schumacher, a third-year pro, has signed an ECHL SPC with Fort Wayne and has been added to the roster. This is the defenseman’s second call-up to the Komets this season from the SPHL. He started the season skating two games with Knoxville before joining Evansville where he has scored a goal and added three assists in 12 games. In his previous call-up to Fort Wayne, Schumacher logged eight games from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10, scoring one assist and two penalty minutes.

Also, the Komets announced today that defenseman Bobby Shea has signed an AHL PTO with Rochester and has been added to the American’s roster. Shea, a fourth-year pro, has scored three goals and 14 points in 18 games to date with the Komets