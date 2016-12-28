Go Fund Me Page Set up to Protect Betty White

Spartansburg, S.C. – In recent days George Michael and Carrie Fischer have died, after a devastating year of losses in the entertainment and music world. One man out of South Carolina wants to make sure that the “2016 curse” doesn’t effect one of the most beloved actresses of all time, Betty White. Demetrios Hrysikos set up a GoFund Me account yesterday that is seeking to raise money to protect the 94 year old until the new year. He says his goal is $2,000 to be able to travel anywhere to physically protect White. Hrysikos added that should she not want his protection, he would donate the money to a local youth theater company. Fans of White have taken to social media to express concerns for her in the waning days of 2016. In just the last month of 2016, John Glenn, Alan Thicke, and Zsa Zsa Gabor have all passed away.

Advertisement