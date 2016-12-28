Boy dies days after being struck by car walking home from store

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car on December 20 while crossing a road while walking home from a store in Mercer County, Ohio.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher G. Frey Jr., of Celina, was walking home with an adult after visiting a story when he was struck while tyring to cross State Route 219 near Hillside Court in Franklin Township.

Frey was initially taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater and was later airlifted to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured and police say he cooperated fully with authorities.