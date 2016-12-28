Beachem leads way with 18 as Notre Dame tops St. Peter’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – V.J. Beachem scored 18 points to help No. 24 Notre Dame close out its non-conference schedule with a 63-55 victory over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday night.

Steve Vasturia added 11 points for the Irish (11-2), who were looking for a more complete effort, but were outscored in the second half for the fifth straight game.

The Irish finished 22 points below their average of 85.3, but held the Peacocks to 35.7 percent shooting from the field.

Bonzie Colson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame.

Nick Griffin led Saint Peters (5-7) with 16 points.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Vasturia and Matt Farrell to open the second half helped Notre Dame extend its lead to 18 points. But the Irish missed their next 10 shots from deep, and Griffin’s 3 with 5 minutes left cut the lead to nine

