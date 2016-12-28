Young nets 15 but Mastodons fall in Summit League opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball fell in its opening game of Summit League play 75-53 to Western Illinois.

Concordia High School graduate De’Jour Young led the Mastodons with 15 points and added five rebounds. Anna Lappenküper dropped in 13 points for the squad. Rachel Rinehart went for 10 points to go along with a game-high five assists and five steals. Selena Lozada made a game- and career-high three blocks while KeShyra McCarver led the team with six rebounds.

Rinehart scored the opening basket of the game for the ‘Dons, but it was Western Illinois going on a 14-2 advantage from there. The Mastodons put together a 12-4 run midway through the second to cut the deficit to eight, but they still trailed 37-28 at halftime. With Fort Wayne down by nine with three minutes left in the third, the Leathernecks stretched the lead back to double-digits for good with a nine-point run.

For the night, the Mastodons hit 22-of-53 (41.5%) from the floor, including 5-of-15 (33.3%) from three-point range and making 4-of-5 (80%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to action Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. ET New Year’s Eve game at Oral Roberts.