12/28 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Top-seeded North Side will face Homestead for the SAC Holiday Tournament title on the boys side while 4A no. 1 Homestead will square off against Carroll for the girls championship following semifinal victories on Wednesday.

BOYS:

In the first boys semifinal of the night North Side used a high-flying attack in the third quarter to run away from Bishop Luers on the way to a 70-54 win. Keion Brooks Jr. led North with 27 points while Jaylen Butz added 18. Anton Berry led the Knights with 16 points while Tre Underwood netted 10.

A North Side is trying to become the first program in SAC history to win four straight holiday tournament titles. Northrop (193-85 & 2011-13), South Side (1994-96), and Luers (2008-10) have won three in a row, as has North (2013-15).

On the other side of the boys bracket second-seeded Homestead took down no. 3 seed Snider 64-59 despite a slow start. Jack Ferguson led the Spartans with 29 while Parker Manges added 19 and Brandon Durnell 14. University of Louisville recruit Malik Williams paced the Panthers with 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 9 blocks.

Homestead and North Side will play for the SAC title at 8:15 p.m. tomorrow.

GIRLS:

The top-seeded Homestead girls survived a scare from Snider before defeated in the Panthers in the SAC Holiday Tournament semifinals early this evening at Wayne High School.

Karissa McLaughlin scored 21 points to lead 4A no. 1 Homestead to a 59-52 win. Madisen Parker tallied 13 points while Jazmyne Geist netted 12 for the Spartans. Kyla Covington led Snider with 22 points.

Despite an early 8-0 lead by Concordia it was Carroll topping the Cadets 56-47 in the night’s other girls semifinal behind 19 points from Kelli Damman. Concordia was led by Carissa Garcia with 16 points and Sylare Starks with 13.

Homestead and Carroll will play for the SAC title at 4 p.m. tomorrow.