Two killed in Christmas crash were part of “impeccable, well-known” family

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – To locals, the area of the Christmas evening crash is called the Crazy Corner. Mike Nordin has lived on the nearby hill since the 80’s. He understands where the nickname comes from.

“When I pull into my driveway, I can barely see. I’ve got to make a quick turn and to try and pass heading up that hill is not a good decision,” he said.

But that’s what reportedly happened Christmas night. Investigators say Mickgomery Hisey, 26, of Syracuse was racing his car. According to their report, around 6:15 Hisey collided head-on with the Conrad family. Nordin and his wife heard the crash. They ran out and pulled Hisey from the car before the EMTs got there.

“He was having problems breathing so we laid him out in the road and took care of him,” he said.

Kim Conrad and her son, Stephen Conrad II, were killed on scene. Kim was a teacher, real estate agent and cheerleading coach.

“From everybody in the community I’ve never heard anything bad said about her. Everybody always says good things about her,” Nordin said.

“She was a model teacher, just a great positive personality around children,” Tom Edington said. Edington is the superintendent of the Wawasee Community School Corporation.

Stephen is one of the Conrad’s three sons, home from Arizona for the holiday. It was a shocking situation that’s left the community and those around it heart broken.

North Webster, Milford and Syracuse are the towns that make up our school district. They’re three distinct communities but all come together in a time like this and it feels good to be a part of that,” Edington said.

Mickgomery Hisey remains in critical condition. He’s in the intensive care unit. So far, there is no word on whether Hisey could face any criminal charges. His passenger Brody Jordan is in good condition. The driver of the Conrad car, 67-year-old Stephen T. Conrad was hospitalized in serious condition. NewsChannel15 was told Tuesday he is getting better.