Official: Fire that killed 3 children in Gary ruled arson

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary fire official says an apartment fire that killed three young children in the northwest Indiana city was intentionally set.

Mark Jones is the Gary Fire Department’s chief of operations. He said Tuesday that the deadly Dec. 24 fire has been determined to be arson, but the investigation into what started the blaze is ongoing.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2ieo6Is ) that the fire at the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments killed 2-year-old Yaleah Cohen, 4-year-old Alaya Pickens and 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell.

Jones says the children’s mother and a man were also taken to a hospital.

Gary fire officials say two of the children were found in a second-floor bedroom, and the third child was found at the top of a stairwell.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.