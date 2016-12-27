Mayor reflects on 2016, looks forward to 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) This year Fort Wayne saw new development downtown, a low unemployment rate and record-breaking crime.

Starting with development, it was no doubt a big year for downtown. The Ash Building and Cityscape Flats were built and this year we got a first look at plans for the Landing and Riverfront development.

“We sat dormant for a number of years, as did a lot of communities, but I think Fort Wayne finally made the decision that we had remained quiet long enough,” Mayor Tom Henry said.

Henry said we can expect a lot of development next year too as the riverfront project moves forward.

While there were high points this year there were also some lows. Homicides hit an all-time high when 48 people were killed.

“It’s drugs, it’s gangs and it’s guns. All three of those continue to be a challenge,” Henry said. “I’m working with our police department on several different strategies, but it still continues to be quite a challenge.”

Henry said the city, police and community groups will work closely together in the next year to combat the crime. Enforcement will also be beefed up when 28 new officers are hired in 2017.

“We’re probably going to be up to a full complement of police officers,” Henry said. “That’s a point we haven’t been to in a while because of financial challenges.”

Generating revenue is one of the challenges the mayor says he expects to encounter in the next year. While 2017 looks good work needs to start now for the future.

“We have a big problem for instance, an ongoing problem, in infrastructure. We’ve positioned ourselves to do well in 2017 and perhaps 2018, but beyond that we’re not sure we’re going to have capital available, so we’re going to work with our state legislature and take a look at possible ways for additional revenue generation,” Henry said.

The mayor also reflected on his health after he underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery in November. He said he’s learned to not stress as much and he is feeling great.