Man killed fatal Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY (WANE)- A fatal crash has left one man dead in Steuben County. Steuben County Sheriff Deputies responded to a fatal crash on CR 400 S west of Meridian Rd about 6:30 Tuesday evening.

When Deputies arrived they located a 2000 GMC Sierra that struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, Charles Vilders, 57, from Pleasant Lake, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Vilders was traveling west on CR 400 S and for an unknown reason went off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree head on. It is unknown weather alcohol is a factor. According to the release, Vilders was not wearing a safety belt. Air bags in the vehicle deployed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s office.

Assisting the Sheriff’s office on the scene were the Steuben County EMS, Steuben Township Fire department, the Steuben County Coroner’s office, and Steuben County Communications.