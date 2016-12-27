Indiana city extends effort to address underground vaults

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city is extending a campaign to repair or fill old coal-storage vaults that pose a public safety threat.

Goshen started its matching funds program in 2012 after a man walking on a downtown sidewalk fell through the weakened roof of one of the vaults.

The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2hHCyFA ) inspections and ground-penetrating radar revealed 24 underground vaults.

Goshen brownfield coordinator Becky Hershberger says nearly $36,000 of $60,000 in grants remain unspent so the program will be extended through 2017.

Thirteen vaults have been filled, and another six vaults would qualify for funding.

The Goshen Historical Society was one of the building owners that repaired its vault rather than fill it in, citing its historical value.

