Culver horse troop saddling up for Trump’s inaugural parade

CULVER, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana’s Culver Academies is saddling up its horse troop for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration parade.

The Culver Academies’ Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes accepted an invitation for the Jan. 20 parade for Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

The parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will mark the 17th time the Black Horse Troop has taken part in an inaugural parade since its first appearance in 1913.

Culver director of Horsemanship operations Ed Little says the “Troopers of 1913 would be very proud to know that Culver is still a part of the parade.”

Fifty-six boys from Culver Military Academy’s Black Horse Troop and 24 Equestriennes from the Culver Girls Academy will make the trip to the nation’s capital.

Nearly 90 horses will be trucked to Washington, D.C., for the parade.

