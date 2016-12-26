Several Apple Glen stores closed due to electrical fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An electrical pole outside the Apple Glen Walmart store, 1710 Apple Glen Boulevard, caught fire Monday morning. As a result of the fire, Walmart, Best Buy, Petco, Murphy’s USA gas station, and several other stores in the area are without power and temporarily closed.

The fire did not do damage to any stores in the complex.

Walmart and other stores were advised by the power company to shut off their power at 11:45 a.m. According to a corporate Walmart representative, the power outage is affecting other stores in the area.

Indiana Michigan Power has been working to solve the problem since 9 a.m. A sign on the door of the Walmart indicated they would be closed for at least two hours.

I&M Spokesman Michael Bianksi said around 70 customers (homes and businesses) were affected with the outage.

Electrical restoration is expected to be done by 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Kohl’s, Shoe Carnival, and Dick’s Sporting Goods are other large retail outlets in the Apple Glen center.