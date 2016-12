FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NewsChannel 15 is counting down the best 15 sports moments that happened in Northeast Indiana in 2016.

We are looking to you to decide which one is the top moment of the year.

Take time to watch our countdown and then choose on this poll what is your favorite moment. The top-vote getter will win best sports moment of 2016. We will announce the winner on New Years Eve.

Voting ends on December 30th at 7:00PM.