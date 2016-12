FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are trying to figure out who robbed a Family Dollar. Officers were called to the 100 block of East Rudisill Blvd. around 9:45 Monday evening.

Investigators said that a man walked in with a gun. It’s unknown whether or not he took anything. Police haven’t released a description of the suspect.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew heading to the scene. More information will be provided when it becomes available.