Ice skaters make most of post-Christmas warmth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures Monday reached into the 60’s and with the unusual post-Christmas weather, many were out and about in the area. Dozens of families went ice skating at Headwaters Park.

“This year the weather is good,” said Monica Colbert. “I’m so glad there’s a covering over this so we’re not getting rained on. It’s so warm, so we’re not freezing to death and we were very happy that it’s going to be warm this year instead of freezing cold.”

One boy, Nick Cohee, was learning to skate. While he did not like the rain, he approved of the temperature.

“When I’m Ice Skating and it’s cold, I get frostbite and stuff and when I get home my skin and my wrist are so dry and stuff and I need to use lotion and today it just doesn’t happen,” he explained. “It just doesn’t happen. It’s not that cold.”

Skaters had a special appreciation for the day’s warmth after all the below-zero temperatures this month.