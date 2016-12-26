2 dead, 3 hurt in head-on Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Officials in Kosciusko County are investigating a head-on crash in Syracuse that left three people hurt and two people dead on Christmas Day.

Emergency responders were called at about 6:15 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 1200 North and Syracuse/Webster Road on a report of a two vehicle crash. When they arrived they found two vehicles had hit head-on.

Two passengers died on impact. The three other people were all taken to Fort Wayne hospitals. One person is in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation reveals one of the vehicles may have been racing in the wrong lane of traffic before the crash, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. The Kosciusko County Fatal Team reconstruction members are still investigating the crash.

The names of the people involved will be released by the Coroner’s Office, pending notification of family members.