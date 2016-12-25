Kim Kardashian robbed, beloved celebrities die, DiCaprio takes home Oscar in 2016

In entertainment news, 2016 saw the deaths of a few beloved celebrities, record-breaking albums, a robbery at the hotel room of Kim Kardashian, a surprising Oscar win, and the clash of politics and theatre at a show of the Broadway smash Hamilton, among over memorable events.

2016 began with the shocking death of David Bowie. Few had known the 6-year-old music pioneer was ill and no one was prepared when Prince died in April, of an accidental opioid overdose at the age of 57.

Actor Anton Yelchin was just 27 when he died in a freak accident, and other beloved figures as Gene Wilder, Alan Rickman, Garry Shandling, and Florence Henderson were also lost.

2016 also saw Hollywood’s most famous couple de-couple. After more than a decade together “Brangelina” broke up, as Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. The former couple is still negotiating the custody of their six kids.

Another star had a star-crossed year. Kayne West was hospitalized for exhaustion, after delivering a bizarre on-stage rant and then canceling tour dates. Earlier, his wife, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

On the brighter side, it was another big year for “Hamilton,” the Broadway smash won 11 Tony awards, then stepped into present-day politics when star Brandon Victor Dixon read a message for Vice President-elect Mike Pence. That prompted calls for a boycott, after which the sold-out show had its best week ever.

Meanwhile, Beyonce remained “the Queen.” She won awards for her second visual album, “Lemonade,” broke records with for “Formation” tour and performed everywhere from the Super Bowl to the Country Music Association Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar, taking Best Actor for facing un-bear-able conditions in “The Revenant.”

Disney dominated the box office, with three of the year’s top four films: “Finding Dory,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “The Jungle Book.”

Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for literature, then said he wouldn’t show up in the Stockholm for the ceremony. As a laureate, he’s supposed to give a lecture within six months. We’ll see whether he changes his tune in 2017 remains to be seen.