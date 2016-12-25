‘Home for the holidays’ means something new to several area families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tonya Doughty has big plans for Christmas Day. She gets to cook in her own home, and she’s got quite the feast planned.

“I’m going to do a ham and a turkey, Cornish hen smothered with green beans, greens, dressing, mac and cheese,” Doughty said.

Christmas at home almost didn’t happen for Doughty and her seven children. Like millions around the nation, the family was without a home until just a few days ago.

“My bills were outweighing my total income,” Doughty said “I work, I worked two jobs, I worked here, I worked there, and it was never ever enough.”

Since September the eight of them have been at the Vincent Village shelter. They lived in one room for eight people. Her goal was to get out as soon as possible, and into one of the homes in the program.

Vincent Village provides a program that gets families into homes with subsidized rent thanks to private donors. First, those in the program need to get some things squared away before a home is even an option.

“Part of the barrier is past due utilities,” Vincent Village Executive Director Denise Andorfer said. “That is a barrier for about 80 percent of our families. Many of our families come in working, but if you have $1,000 of past due utilities, you have to pay those off, then you have to have enough money for a deposit and first month’s rent.”

As the holidays got closer Doughty set a goal to be out by Christmas, but then she suffered a heart attack last week.

“I’m off work for a week,” Doughty said. “[I told the Vincent Village staff] I can’t go back to work. [I asked] is there anything I can do to be moved by Christmas? The shelter staff told me you can do this and that or you can just wait. So I did this that and the other.”

The day before Christmas Eve Doughty got her keys.

“When I came in and was walking around I pictured everything,” Doughty said. “I pictured where I’d put my furniture. Where I put my whatnots. What pictures would be hanging on the wall.”

First thing’s first, Doughty got her Christmas tree up and gifts under it. She was able to get gifts at the Vincent Village Thrift Store.

“I know that it might sound silly, but [the tree] was the most important thing to me because this here is a Christmas present for us,” Doughty said.

Vincent Village was about to move three people into new homes by Christmas. For more on the program click here.