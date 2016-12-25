Family not seriously hurt after van flips during crash

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A mother and her two young sons were not seriously hurt when the van they were traveling in flipped and landed on its top Sunday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office, 33-year-old Gwyn Dohner was driving near County Roads 61 and 22 in DeKalb County. Officials say she was driving too fast going into a curve. She lost control of the van and drove left of the center line. The van went off the left side of the road and came to a rest on its top.

Dohner and her two sons were all wearing seat belts. She was taken to a hospital. Her two sons were not seriously hurt. Dohner was cited for driving while suspended.