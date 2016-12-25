WANE-TV honors the 2016 “Fab 15”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the fourth year in a row WANE-TV has honored the best high school football players in northeast Indiana with the “Fab 15.”
WANE-TV send out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the ten best players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). Newschannel 15 then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”
Those players were invited into the studio to tape an on-camera intro for the “Fab 15” segment that airs at 6 & 11 in WANE’s newcast on Christmas Day. Here is your 2016 Fab 15 (alphabetical order):
Caleb Hankenson – Bellmont – Senior
Running back/Linebacker
2016: 184 carries for 1,291 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns
2016: 15 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown
2016: 82 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INT, 2 fumble recoveries
Two-Time “Fab 15” selection
IFCA 3A senior all-state pick at linebacker
Associated Press 3A all-state honorable mention
3,049 rushing yards, 39 total TDs, 148 tackles, & 5 INTs in last two season combined
Mac Hippenhammer – Snider – Senior
Receiver/Returner
2016: 47 receptions, 611 yards, 7 touchdowns
2016: 46 rushing attempts for 337 yards and 7 touchdowns
2016: 4 touchdowns on returns (2 KOR, 2 PR)
Two-Time “Fab 15” selection
Indiana Positional Mr. Football winner at Receiver
IFCA top 50 selection
Associated Press 5A all-state selection
Snider school records: single season receptions (67 as junior), career receptions (144), 2nd in all-purpose yards (4,734)
Penn State recruit
Dylan Hunley – East Noble – Senior
Receiver
2016: 95 receptions for 1,479 yards and 21 touchdowns
IFCA 4A senior all-state
Associated Press 4A All-State pick
Led northeast Indiana in receptions and receiving yards
Helped East Noble to 8-3 record as senior, 16-5 mark over last two seasons including 2015 NE8 title
Holds single game school records for most receptions (16), most receiving TDs (4), most receiving yards (326)
Holds school season record for most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs
Holds school record with 2,279 receiving yards and 32 receiving TDs
1,479 receiving yards this season ranks as 12th-best season in IHSAA history
Lawrence Johnson – Snider – Junior
Defensive line
2016: 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
IFCA top 50 selection
Associated Press 5A all-state honorable mention
Helped lead Snider defense that yielded just 14.3 points per game
Guided Snider to SAC title & trip to 5A semi-state
NiShawn Jones – New Haven – Senior
Running back
2016: 176 carries for 1,582 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns
2016: 19 receptions for 284 yards and 6 touchdowns
2016: 5 punt returns for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns
2016: 2,360 all-purpose yards and 37 total touchdowns
IFCA 4A senior all-state pick
Associated Press 4A all-state selection
Over 4,000 career rushing yards & 76 total touchdowns
Peterson Kerlegrand – Concordia – Senior
Running back/Defensive back
2016: 200 carries for 1,394 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns
2016: 29 receptions for 403 yards and three touchdowns
2016: 43 total tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 INT return for TD
Two-Time “Fab 15” selection
IFCA 3A senior all-state at defensive back
Associated Press 3A all-state honorable mention at running back
Team won 3A state championship for first time in program history
3,994 career rushing yards and 58 rushing TDs (64 total TDs)
Mark Mallers – Concordia – Senior
Receiver/Defensive back
2016: 67 receptions for 1,234 yards and 26 touchdowns
2016: 37.5 total tackles with 6 interceptions
IFCA 3A senior all-state
Associated Press 3A senior all-state
Helped lead team to 3A state title
Tre’Von McCarter – Woodlan – Junior
Receiver
2016: 39 receptions for 912 yards (24.3 yard average) and 14 touchdowns
2016: 56 carries for 601 yards (10.7 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns
Averaged a touchdown every 3.8 offensive touches
IFCA 2A junior all-state
Associated Press 2A all-state honorable mention
Helped lead Woodlan to 10-1 record, ACAC title, and 2A no. 1 ranking
Team is 23-2 over last two seasons with two conference championships
Andrew McCormick – East Noble – Junior
Quarterback
2016: 222-of-314 passing (71%), 2,835 passing yards, 42 touchdowns
2016: 780 yards rushing, 8 touchdowns
Two-Time “Fab 15” selection
IFCA 4A junior all-state selection
Associated Press 4A all-state honorable mention
4,461 career passing yards with 63 TDs
1,541 career rushing yards with 14 TDs
Set single game school record for passing yards (487 vs. Warsaw) and TD passes (6 vs. Huntington North)
Holds single season school record for passing yards, completion percentage, and TD passes
School’s all-time leader in TD passes, second in career passing yards (A.J. Dove: 5,005 yards, 2008-10)
Andrew Mevis – Warsaw – Senior
Kicker/Punter
Will kick in Under Armour All-American Game
2016: 9-for-12 on field goals, 43-for-45 on extra points
2016: Was 1-for-2 on FG attempts of 50+ yards, 3-for-3 in 40-49 yard range
2016: 68 kickoffs with 58 touchbacks
2016: 37 punts with 36.3 yard average
First specialist selected to “Fab 15”
IFCA 6A senior all-state
Associated Press 6A all-state
Peter Morrison – Concordia – Senior
Quarterback
2016: 244-of-366 passing (67%) for 3,980 yards and 52 TD/4 INTS
2016: Third all-time in IHSAA history in single-season passing yards
2016: Six TD passes in 3A state title game a new IHSAA championship game record
IFCA top 50 selection
Associated Press 4A all-state pick
Euell A. Wilson Award winner as top player in SAC
Lead team to Concordia’s first-ever state title in football
Jordan Presley – Homestead – Sophomore
Running back
2016: 209 carries for 1,733 yards (8.3 yard average) and 24 touchdowns
2016: 9 receptions for 77 yards
2016: 14 kickoff returns with 23.9 average and 2 touchdowns
IFCA 6A junior all-state
Associated Press 6A all-state honorable mention
Broke school single season rushing record (1,402 by Will Luzar in 1986)
Set school single game rushing record with 256 yards vs. Luers (252 yards by R.J. Sanfrey in 2000)
Helped led Spartans to 6A sectional title
Ben Purdy – Garrett – Senior
Receiver/Defensive back
2016: 68 receptions for 1,212 yards and 12 touchdowns
2016: 25 tackles and 2 interceptions
2016: 31.3 yard average on kickoff returns with 1 TD
IFCA 3A senior all-state as defensive back
Associated Press 3A all-state honorable mention at receiver
Helped lead Garrett to NECC big division title & 3A semi-state appearance
Had 4 receiving TDs in regional title win at 3A no. 2 Mishawaka Marian
Brandon Schoeneman – Adams Central – Senior
Offensive/Defensive line
2016: 103 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 interception
2016: Anchored Adams Central defense that yielded just 14 points per game
2016: Helped pave way for offense that averaged 30 points per game
IFCA top 50 selection
Associated Press 1A all-state
Led Jets to 12-2 record and trip to 1A semi-state
Frank Yanko – Bishop Dwenger – Senior
Offensive/Defensive line
2016: 13 sacks and 79 total tackles
29 sacks and 189 tackles in Dwenger career
Second all-time at Dwenger in career sacks
IFCA 4A senior all-state
Associated Press 4A all-state
Helped lead Saints to 22-5 record over last two seasons
Tallied 3 sacks and 4 TFL in Dwenger’s 4A state title game victory as a junior
The NEXT 15 – Players receiving the next most votes (alphabetical):
Matt Anderson – Homestead
Isaiah Baumgartner – South Adams
Curtis Blackwell – Norwell
Tico Brown – Homestead
Tanner Burns – Garrett
Jordan Delagrange – Woodlan
Zenden Dellinger – Snider
Conner Dove – Eastside
Jeshua Foster – Heritage
Garrett Horn – Churubusco
Keshawn Moore – New Haven
Drew Schultz – Adams Central
Jacob Thompson – Eastside
Eli Wallace – Lakeland
Money Woods – Snider
The NEXT NEXT 15 – Group of players receiving the third-most votes (alphabetical):
Trenton Bonner – Leo
J’Lyn Charlton – Bishop Luers
Cam Cook – South Adams
Donald Guerrant – Woodlan
Andrew Hammond – Adams Central
Will Johnson – Snider
Zach McDowell – Snider
Malik Murray – Woodlan
Chance Roddy – Angola
Dom Slaughter – Snider
Cole Stigleman – Jay County
Marcus Teeter – South Adams
Ivan Upshaw – New Haven
Peter Winkeljohn – Bishop Dwenger
Ja’Shawn Turner-Parker – Leo
HONORABLE MENTION – players receiving at least one vote (alphabetical):
Dakota Ault (North Side)
Brennan Badman (Eastside)
Andrew Barajas (Eastbrook)
Elijah Barkell (Southern Wells)
Cody Barton (Huntington North)
Adam Baumgartner (Bluffton)
Justin Becker (Carroll)
Davieun Berry (Northrop)
Jantz Blackburn (Adams Central)
Carson Blair (Southwood)
Torrese Bobo (South Side)
Drew Bordner (Concordia)
Paul Buisman (Snider)
Dashon Bussell (Luers)
Ty Castillon (Leo)
Amaun Clark (Dwenger)
Christian Covington (Snider)
Darrell Davidson (New Haven)
Beck Davis (Garrett)
Aaron Dean (Eastside)
Justin Durkes (Woodlan)
Garrett Elder (Whitko)
Jayden Elwood (Leo)
Cade Erwin (East Noble)
Austin France (Snider)
Jorian Freeman (New Haven)
Trey Freeman (Concordia)
Jason Gause (Leo)
Moses Girardot (Homstead)
Colton Grahovac (Concordia)
JD Groh (South Adams)
Grant Gutierrez (Bellmont)
Whitney Harris (New Haven)
Sam Henry (Dwenger)
Keezan Jarrard (Eastside)
Dennis Johnson (South Side)
Evan Knapke (Heritage)
Mason Landrum (Huntington North)
Nick LaRose (Fremont)
Casey Lawrence (Northrop)
Jalen Lockett (North Side)
Brandon Lockwood (Bluffton)
Ty Meyer (DeKalb)
D.C. Mickey (Homestead)
Patrick Miller (Huntington North)
Hunter Minich (DeKalb)
Lucas Oberkiser (DeKalb)
Jason Pruitt (West Noble)
Grant Purlee (Homestead)
Hunter Reed (Whitko)
Jack Rhoades (Woodlan)
Sam Richards (Churubusco)
Noah Sattison (Garrett)
Garrett Schoenle (Northrop)
Dylan Schumm (Adams Central)
Colin Shafer (Garrett)
Jack Shannon (Carroll)
Cam Smith (Garrett)
Tyler Smith (Wawasee)
Brock Snouffer (Columbia City)
Bryan Stancliffe (Jay County)
Deandre Street (Warsaw)
Garrett Sutton (Garrett)
Conner Tapp (Carroll)
Hunter Terrell (Homestead)
Ethan Theurer (Jay County)
Diamond Towns (New Haven)
Tre Underwood (Luers)
Ben VonGunten (Leo)
Zach White (Heritage)
Nash Wood (Churubusco)
Hakeem Woodruff (North Side)
Jiya Wright (Homestead)