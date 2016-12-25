WANE-TV honors the 2016 “Fab 15”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the fourth year in a row WANE-TV has honored the best high school football players in northeast Indiana with the “Fab 15.”

WANE-TV send out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the ten best players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). Newschannel 15 then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”

Those players were invited into the studio to tape an on-camera intro for the “Fab 15” segment that airs at 6 & 11 in WANE’s newcast on Christmas Day. Here is your 2016 Fab 15 (alphabetical order):

Caleb Hankenson – Bellmont – Senior

Running back/Linebacker

2016: 184 carries for 1,291 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns

2016: 15 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown

2016: 82 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INT, 2 fumble recoveries

Two-Time “Fab 15” selection

IFCA 3A senior all-state pick at linebacker

Associated Press 3A all-state honorable mention

3,049 rushing yards, 39 total TDs, 148 tackles, & 5 INTs in last two season combined

Mac Hippenhammer – Snider – Senior

Receiver/Returner

2016: 47 receptions, 611 yards, 7 touchdowns

2016: 46 rushing attempts for 337 yards and 7 touchdowns

2016: 4 touchdowns on returns (2 KOR, 2 PR)

Two-Time “Fab 15” selection

Indiana Positional Mr. Football winner at Receiver

IFCA top 50 selection

Associated Press 5A all-state selection

Snider school records: single season receptions (67 as junior), career receptions (144), 2nd in all-purpose yards (4,734)

Penn State recruit

Dylan Hunley – East Noble – Senior

Receiver

2016: 95 receptions for 1,479 yards and 21 touchdowns

IFCA 4A senior all-state

Associated Press 4A All-State pick

Led northeast Indiana in receptions and receiving yards

Helped East Noble to 8-3 record as senior, 16-5 mark over last two seasons including 2015 NE8 title

Holds single game school records for most receptions (16), most receiving TDs (4), most receiving yards (326)

Holds school season record for most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs

Holds school record with 2,279 receiving yards and 32 receiving TDs

1,479 receiving yards this season ranks as 12th-best season in IHSAA history

Lawrence Johnson – Snider – Junior

Defensive line

2016: 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

IFCA top 50 selection

Associated Press 5A all-state honorable mention

Helped lead Snider defense that yielded just 14.3 points per game

Guided Snider to SAC title & trip to 5A semi-state

NiShawn Jones – New Haven – Senior

Running back

2016: 176 carries for 1,582 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns

2016: 19 receptions for 284 yards and 6 touchdowns

2016: 5 punt returns for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns

2016: 2,360 all-purpose yards and 37 total touchdowns

IFCA 4A senior all-state pick

Associated Press 4A all-state selection

Over 4,000 career rushing yards & 76 total touchdowns

Peterson Kerlegrand – Concordia – Senior

Running back/Defensive back

2016: 200 carries for 1,394 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns

2016: 29 receptions for 403 yards and three touchdowns

2016: 43 total tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 INT return for TD

Two-Time “Fab 15” selection

IFCA 3A senior all-state at defensive back

Associated Press 3A all-state honorable mention at running back

Team won 3A state championship for first time in program history

3,994 career rushing yards and 58 rushing TDs (64 total TDs)

Mark Mallers – Concordia – Senior

Receiver/Defensive back

2016: 67 receptions for 1,234 yards and 26 touchdowns

2016: 37.5 total tackles with 6 interceptions

IFCA 3A senior all-state

Associated Press 3A senior all-state

Helped lead team to 3A state title

Tre’Von McCarter – Woodlan – Junior

Receiver

2016: 39 receptions for 912 yards (24.3 yard average) and 14 touchdowns

2016: 56 carries for 601 yards (10.7 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns

Averaged a touchdown every 3.8 offensive touches

IFCA 2A junior all-state

Associated Press 2A all-state honorable mention

Helped lead Woodlan to 10-1 record, ACAC title, and 2A no. 1 ranking

Team is 23-2 over last two seasons with two conference championships

Andrew McCormick – East Noble – Junior

Quarterback

2016: 222-of-314 passing (71%), 2,835 passing yards, 42 touchdowns

2016: 780 yards rushing, 8 touchdowns

Two-Time “Fab 15” selection

IFCA 4A junior all-state selection

Associated Press 4A all-state honorable mention

4,461 career passing yards with 63 TDs

1,541 career rushing yards with 14 TDs

Set single game school record for passing yards (487 vs. Warsaw) and TD passes (6 vs. Huntington North)

Holds single season school record for passing yards, completion percentage, and TD passes

School’s all-time leader in TD passes, second in career passing yards (A.J. Dove: 5,005 yards, 2008-10)

Andrew Mevis – Warsaw – Senior

Kicker/Punter

Will kick in Under Armour All-American Game

2016: 9-for-12 on field goals, 43-for-45 on extra points

2016: Was 1-for-2 on FG attempts of 50+ yards, 3-for-3 in 40-49 yard range

2016: 68 kickoffs with 58 touchbacks

2016: 37 punts with 36.3 yard average

First specialist selected to “Fab 15”

IFCA 6A senior all-state

Associated Press 6A all-state

Peter Morrison – Concordia – Senior

Quarterback

2016: 244-of-366 passing (67%) for 3,980 yards and 52 TD/4 INTS

2016: Third all-time in IHSAA history in single-season passing yards

2016: Six TD passes in 3A state title game a new IHSAA championship game record

IFCA top 50 selection

Associated Press 4A all-state pick

Euell A. Wilson Award winner as top player in SAC

Lead team to Concordia’s first-ever state title in football

Jordan Presley – Homestead – Sophomore

Running back

2016: 209 carries for 1,733 yards (8.3 yard average) and 24 touchdowns

2016: 9 receptions for 77 yards

2016: 14 kickoff returns with 23.9 average and 2 touchdowns

IFCA 6A junior all-state

Associated Press 6A all-state honorable mention

Broke school single season rushing record (1,402 by Will Luzar in 1986)

Set school single game rushing record with 256 yards vs. Luers (252 yards by R.J. Sanfrey in 2000)

Helped led Spartans to 6A sectional title



Ben Purdy – Garrett – Senior

Receiver/Defensive back

2016: 68 receptions for 1,212 yards and 12 touchdowns

2016: 25 tackles and 2 interceptions

2016: 31.3 yard average on kickoff returns with 1 TD

IFCA 3A senior all-state as defensive back

Associated Press 3A all-state honorable mention at receiver

Helped lead Garrett to NECC big division title & 3A semi-state appearance

Had 4 receiving TDs in regional title win at 3A no. 2 Mishawaka Marian

Brandon Schoeneman – Adams Central – Senior

Offensive/Defensive line

2016: 103 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 interception

2016: Anchored Adams Central defense that yielded just 14 points per game

2016: Helped pave way for offense that averaged 30 points per game

IFCA top 50 selection

Associated Press 1A all-state

Led Jets to 12-2 record and trip to 1A semi-state



Frank Yanko – Bishop Dwenger – Senior

Offensive/Defensive line

2016: 13 sacks and 79 total tackles

29 sacks and 189 tackles in Dwenger career

Second all-time at Dwenger in career sacks

IFCA 4A senior all-state

Associated Press 4A all-state

Helped lead Saints to 22-5 record over last two seasons

Tallied 3 sacks and 4 TFL in Dwenger’s 4A state title game victory as a junior

The NEXT 15 – Players receiving the next most votes (alphabetical):

Matt Anderson – Homestead

Isaiah Baumgartner – South Adams

Curtis Blackwell – Norwell

Tico Brown – Homestead

Tanner Burns – Garrett

Jordan Delagrange – Woodlan

Zenden Dellinger – Snider

Conner Dove – Eastside

Jeshua Foster – Heritage

Garrett Horn – Churubusco

Keshawn Moore – New Haven

Drew Schultz – Adams Central

Jacob Thompson – Eastside

Eli Wallace – Lakeland

Money Woods – Snider

The NEXT NEXT 15 – Group of players receiving the third-most votes (alphabetical):

Trenton Bonner – Leo

J’Lyn Charlton – Bishop Luers

Cam Cook – South Adams

Donald Guerrant – Woodlan

Andrew Hammond – Adams Central

Will Johnson – Snider

Zach McDowell – Snider

Malik Murray – Woodlan

Chance Roddy – Angola

Dom Slaughter – Snider

Cole Stigleman – Jay County

Marcus Teeter – South Adams

Ivan Upshaw – New Haven

Peter Winkeljohn – Bishop Dwenger

Ja’Shawn Turner-Parker – Leo

HONORABLE MENTION – players receiving at least one vote (alphabetical):

Dakota Ault (North Side)

Brennan Badman (Eastside)

Andrew Barajas (Eastbrook)

Elijah Barkell (Southern Wells)

Cody Barton (Huntington North)

Adam Baumgartner (Bluffton)

Justin Becker (Carroll)

Davieun Berry (Northrop)

Jantz Blackburn (Adams Central)

Carson Blair (Southwood)

Torrese Bobo (South Side)

Drew Bordner (Concordia)

Paul Buisman (Snider)

Dashon Bussell (Luers)

Ty Castillon (Leo)

Amaun Clark (Dwenger)

Christian Covington (Snider)

Darrell Davidson (New Haven)

Beck Davis (Garrett)

Aaron Dean (Eastside)

Justin Durkes (Woodlan)

Garrett Elder (Whitko)

Jayden Elwood (Leo)

Cade Erwin (East Noble)

Austin France (Snider)

Jorian Freeman (New Haven)

Trey Freeman (Concordia)

Jason Gause (Leo)

Moses Girardot (Homstead)

Colton Grahovac (Concordia)

JD Groh (South Adams)

Grant Gutierrez (Bellmont)

Whitney Harris (New Haven)

Sam Henry (Dwenger)

Keezan Jarrard (Eastside)

Dennis Johnson (South Side)

Evan Knapke (Heritage)

Mason Landrum (Huntington North)

Nick LaRose (Fremont)

Casey Lawrence (Northrop)

Jalen Lockett (North Side)

Brandon Lockwood (Bluffton)

Ty Meyer (DeKalb)

D.C. Mickey (Homestead)

Patrick Miller (Huntington North)

Hunter Minich (DeKalb)

Lucas Oberkiser (DeKalb)

Jason Pruitt (West Noble)

Grant Purlee (Homestead)

Hunter Reed (Whitko)

Jack Rhoades (Woodlan)

Sam Richards (Churubusco)

Noah Sattison (Garrett)

Garrett Schoenle (Northrop)

Dylan Schumm (Adams Central)

Colin Shafer (Garrett)

Jack Shannon (Carroll)

Cam Smith (Garrett)

Tyler Smith (Wawasee)

Brock Snouffer (Columbia City)

Bryan Stancliffe (Jay County)

Deandre Street (Warsaw)

Garrett Sutton (Garrett)

Conner Tapp (Carroll)

Hunter Terrell (Homestead)

Ethan Theurer (Jay County)

Diamond Towns (New Haven)

Tre Underwood (Luers)

Ben VonGunten (Leo)

Zach White (Heritage)

Nash Wood (Churubusco)

Hakeem Woodruff (North Side)

Jiya Wright (Homestead)

