2016: ISIS wages war, terror strikes in France, Syria; UK votes to leave EU

The world was in upheaval in 2016. ISIS fought for control in the Middle East, terror struck in France, thousands were killed as the war raged in Syria, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, and the Zika virus presented health concerns during the Olympics.

In international news, 2016 started with the death of notorious Mexican drug boss, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He was captured 6 months after escaping prison through an underground tunnel. In a stranger-than-fiction twist, investigators tracked him down after a meeting with a Mexican actress and movie star Sean Penn.

The battle to take back control of Iraq from ISIS raged on in 2016. Iraqi forces recaptured the city of Falluja and battled for control of the last ISIS stronghold, Mosul.

Elsewhere, ISIS continued to carry out stunning attacks, including 3 explosions in Belgium that killed 35 people in March. Two suicide bombs ripped through the Brussels airport, while another bomb was detonated on a Brussels metro train.

Terror struck the resort city of Nice in July when a man drove a 20-ton truck through crowds of people gathered to celebrate France’s Bastille Day holiday. 86 people were killed in the incident. The attacker who was killed at the scene, was said to have been radicalized by ISIS.

Omran Daqneesh, the young boy covered in blood and dust is a hearbreaking image of the war in Syria that raged in 2016. He was pulled from the rubble of his bombed-out home in Aleppo. Thousands of people have been killed in the northern Syrian city, during years of civil war.

Russia’s role in the Syrian conflict further strained relations between the Kremlin and the White House as the Obama administration blamed Russia for hacking U.S. political groups. Now the world is eager to see if president-elect Donald Trump will try to mend ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to helping India’s poor was declared a saint in September by Pope Francis as a huge crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Massive crowds descended on Rio de Janeiro in August for the summer Olympics. Despite crime and health concerns, some athletes and tourists stayed home because of Zika. The mosquito-born illness that causes birth defects and other neurological problems.

None of it overshadowed the games, as American swimmer Michael Phelps and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt shattered more records. Simon Biles and the final five American gymnasts became worldwide sensations.

In a wave of nationalism, the United Kingdom voted in June to leave the European Union, the ‘Brexit’ as it is called is expected to officially begin next year.

Meanwhile, Britan’s past and future were honored the Queen’s 90th birthday with a new line of stamps with portrait of the country’s longest-ever serving monarch, her son, grandson and great-grandson.