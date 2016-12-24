Farmer’s Market offers local last-minute gift options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market is open on Christmas Eve, offering local products for last-minute gift shoppers.

The market features small, local businesses and vendors. It is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Financial Event Center at Parkview Field.

26 vendors are scheduled to be open for business on Saturday, December 24. In addition to the goods up for sale, the market will celebrate the holiday with free present wrapping, live music a visit from Santa and other treats.

You can find the entire lineup of vendors on the Farmers Market website.