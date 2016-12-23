Waterloo looking to raise funds to build skatepark downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The town of Waterloo is planning on building a skatepark at the site where a former antique store burned down nearly two years ago.

“I just want to make it so that the kids have something to do in the community,” Waterloo Skatepark Committee Chair Aaron Pino said. “There’s been a lot of complaints and the kids like to skateboard out in front of businesses and it’s a lot safer if they do it at a skatepark.”

Pino knows a thing or two about skateparks.

“I rode as a semi-professional back in the late 90’s early 2000’s in BMX and X Games and stuff like that,” Pino said.

He’s helped build other skateparks and is ready to leave his mark here in Waterloo. The proposed park will be right downtown where Now & Then Antique store burned down in January 2015. Town Councilman Alex McConnehey said the town has been talking about building a skatepark for years and this is the perfect location.

“This being right downtown provided us a perfect opportunity to have a safe secure place. it’s only two blocks from the Marshal’s office and it has a lot of traffic that goes by so we don’t have to worry as much about vandalism or drug traffic or anything like that,” McConnehey said.

The town has been able to go through the first steps to survey the land and is ready to get to work raising the funds. It will cost about $180,000 overall and they’re looking for donors.

“Since we already have the land,” McConnehey said. “That’s where most skateparks failed, so we are already set up pretty well. At this point it’s all about fundraising and getting the money we need.”

The Redevelopment Commission has given the committee until January of 2018 to raise enough funds for the project. Donors will be honored with permanent plaques at the park. Donations are accepted. If you’d like to help you can make a check out to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County with “Waterloo Skatepark” in the memo line. You can mail the check to:

700 S. Main St. PO Box 111 Auburn, IN 46706