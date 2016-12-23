WANE-TV partners with national ad roadblock

Related Coverage Free cab rides offered for 29th year

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The message is reaching the audience. According to TVB and the Ad Council,”just over half of all American adults (51%) and six in 10 men ages 21 to 35 (60%) are familiar with the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign.” Now in its thirteenth year, Project Roadblock has amassed air time on local affiliates as well as digital sub-channels, a presence online and mobile devices. The goal is the same; to reach adults and reason with them to plan ahead with a designated driver if they anticipate a holiday buzz.

Four creative Public Service Announcements will rotate this year on WANE-TV and Antenna TV between December 26 and 31. Each spot describes social, business and career, legal or financial consequences to buzzed driving. For example, estimates of getting pulled over for driving under the influence can total about $10,000 in fines, fees, and increased insurance rates.

Everyone can help friends and family to avoid these consequences. You can share the message via text, or social media.

WANE-TV is proud to partner with TVB and the Ad Council on Project Roadblock.