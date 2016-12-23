Prairie Heights earns back-to-back state titles at IHSWCA team state tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Prairie Heights is the 1A state champion for the second year in a row as the Panthers defeated Shenandoah 39-27 in the finals at the IHSWCA team state tournament Friday at War Memorial Coliseum.

Adams Central came in sixth in 1A while Central Noble finished eighth.

In 2A Bellmont advanced the finals and was edged by Yorktown 39-33. The Braves and Tigers were tied heading into the final match and Yorktown’s Cole Rutter pinned his opponent to seal the win for Yorktown.

Garrett finished seventh in 2A.

Locally in 3A it was Carroll coming in eighth.