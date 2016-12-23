Police: Indianapolis man shot before body was set on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis say a man was shot before his body was set on fire.

The death of 46-year-old Marcus Ford is considered a homicide. Police and firefighters responded to a call and discovered him Wednesday night.

The fire was extinguished but Ford didn’t survive. His death was one of at least two homicides Wednesday that pushed Indianapolis to more than 144 homicides for the year, a record.

Officials believe poverty, drug abuse and mental illness are driving the increase in homicides as population grows in Indianapolis. A record was also set in 2015.

