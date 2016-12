FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several military personnel made their way home and were greeted by their families at the Fort Wayne International Airport Friday evening.

After making his way to arrivals, Beau Burke was greeted by his son, who was very excited to see him. Meanwhile, Chase Bess greeted her family who was very excited she made it home after she initially believed she wasn’t going to make it.

Photos: Service members arrive home at FWA. The family of serviceman Beau Burke welcomes him home from tour Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Fort Wayne International Airport. The family of Air Force servicemember Chase Bess welcomes her home from tour Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Fort Wayne International Airport.