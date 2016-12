NEWARK, Delaware (WANE) – Trey McKinney-Jones led the way with 26 points – including a perfect 15-of-15 from the free throw line – in leading the Mad Ants to a 106-97 road win Friday night at Delaware.

Alex Poythress and Stephan Hicks each tallied 21 points for the Ants, who improve to 11-3 on the season.

Juylan Stone just missed out on a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Mad Ants next game is Monday at 2 p.m. at the Greensboro Swarm.