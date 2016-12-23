Landscaping company giving away Christmas trees to families ‘in need’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Are you still in need of a Christmas tree this holiday season?

In a Facebook post, Tim Warner says he’ll give away free Christmas trees, stands, lights and wreaths to “any family in need.” The give-away will be held at noon Friday in the parking lot of the Connolly’s Do It Best at 5221 S. Calhoun St., in the Southgate Plaza.

Warner is co-owner of PH Landscape Maintenance. He and his partner bought 125 trees from Lowe’s at a discounted price and are now giving them away for free. They say they’ll wait in the parking lot “as long as they have to, as long as the traffic keeps coming.”

His post in a Facebook garage sale site has drawn more than 150 likes.

One person commented on the post, “How very generous of you to do this for others…God bless you. :-)” Another person wrote, “What an amazing act of kindness for those in need Tim Warner…Merry Christmas to you and yours!!”

NewsChannel 15 will be at the give-away to learn more. We’ll have an update at 5 and 6 p.m. on WANE-TV, and wane.com.