Former Komets doom current club in 6-1 Brampton win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Komets Colin Chaulk, Brandon Marino, and Chris Auger returned to their old stomping grounds with a vengeance on Friday night leading the Brampton Beast to a 6-1 win over the Komets at War Memorial Coliseum.

Marino and Auger both scored a goal in the first period as Brampton built a 4-1 lead in the first 20 minutes and never looked back.

Chaulk, who won five championships as a player for the Komets, is in his second year as the head coach of the Beast.

Komets starting goaltender Garrett Bartus was pulled after 19:14 minutes of action after allowing four goals on 22 shots.

Mike Embach netted Fort Wayne’s only goal in the first period – his fifth of the season.

The next game for the Komets is on Tuesday when Fort Wayne hosts the Indy Fuel. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum.