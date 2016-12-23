Colts cheerleader forgives Indiana teen who used racial slur

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis Colts cheerleader has met with and forgiven a Russiaville teenager who used a racial slur to describe her in a photo he posted to mobile messaging app Snapchat.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2iltief ) reports the teenager posted a photo of him, another teen and two Colts cheerleaders at an event at Western High School to celebrate the school’s participation in a blood donation program. He included a racial slur in the caption.

A screen shot of the Snapchat was posted on Facebook and went viral.

The cheerleader, Leanna, tweeted a photo Wednesday showing her next to the 17-year-old at the Colts complex. She described their meeting as “comforting and helpful” for both her and the teen.

Colts spokesman Avis Roper says the cheerleader wishes to be identified only by her first name, “probably just for security reasons.”

