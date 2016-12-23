Christmas success sounds like a guitar and tastes like chocolate

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) For Sweetwater and DeBrand Fine Chocolates the period of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is the sweetest time of the year. Both companies, based in Fort Wayne, make a good chunk of their yearly profits during the holidays. DeBrand says holiday sales will make up 30 percent of its profits this year. With brisk sales and and a new store in downtown Fort Wayne, DeBrand is poised to have a banner year.

Already the #1 on-line retailer of musical instruments, Sweetwater has reached a new high. It was recently announced that Sweetwater overtook Sam Ash to be the second largest instrument retailer overall. Behind only Guitar Center.

Both businesses expect 2017 to be even more profitable.