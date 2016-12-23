Census: Indiana population growth half of that seen in 1990s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New U.S. Census figures show that Indiana’s population is growing by about half the rate it did during the prosperous 1990s.

U.S. Census Bureau estimates show Indiana’s population grew by an estimated 20,285 residents in 2015, for a 0.3 percent increase.

Indiana is home to an estimated 6.6 million people.

Indiana University professor Matt Kinghorn tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the state has been adding about half as many new residents as it did during the 1990s.

He says Indiana’s population grew by an average of 53,600 people per year during the 1990s, and 40,300 per year during the first decade of the new millennium.

But so far this decade, it’s gained about 23,750 more residents per year. Kinghorn says that slow growth trend began during the Great Recession.

