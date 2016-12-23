Allen Co. sets Christmas Tree recycling drop-off locations

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Solid Waste Management District has announced drop-off locations for live Christmas Trees.

Christmas Trees can be dropped off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 13. Trees must have ornaments, tinsel, and plastic removed or the trees will not be accepted. Wreaths will not be accepted.

Drop-off locations include the following:

Fort Wayne Allen County Highway Garage – 2234 Carroll Road Republic Services – Compost Site, 6231 MacBeth Road (M-F, 8-5; Sat, 8-12) Biosolids, Lime, and Yard Waste Recycling – 6202 Lake Avenue (M-F, 8-3)

Monroeville Monroeville compost site – 200 Utility Drive

New Haven Jury Park Meadowbrook School parking lot City Hall north side – 815 Lincoln Highway

Woodburn Front Street under the water tower

Grabill/Leo-Cedarville Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road (gates close at 6 p.m.)



Live Christmas Trees will not be picked up with regular trash pickup or recycling. Foster Park West, McMillen Park, and Foellinger Theater are not drop-off sites this year.

Trees that are dropped off will be chipped into mulch.